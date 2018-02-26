SRINAGAR: A top army commander on Monday said army does not want to open entire front along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan and claimed that the army men fired on civilians in south Kashmir’s Shopian last month after extreme provocations in which three civilians were killed.

“Army is very conscious about safety of the people on border. No announcements were made by Pakistani troops for our villagers to vacate. They had advised few of their villages to vacate for safety reasons. My input is that those villages have not vacated completely,” General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based army’s 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhat told reporters on sidelines of a passing out parade at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Centre, here.

He took salute at the passing out-cum-attestation parade of 219 JAKLI recruits.

Lt Gen Bhat said the ceasefire violations, which were started by Pakistani troops, have been appropriately responded by army men.

The Uri sector along LoC in north Kashmir has witnessed heavy cross-LoC firing and mortar shelling from February 20. It has been the heaviest Pakistani troops firing and shelling in Uri sector after India and Pakistan agreed on border ceasefire in November 2003.

The GoC said the ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have been more of a local affair for a specific reason. “We have reacted at certain places on their actions.” “We don't intend to open the entire front along the LoC. We will retaliate if Pakistan does any aggressive action or pushes infiltrators across,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir shares 720 kms of Line of Control and 198 kms International Border (IB) with Pakistan.

When told that there was heavy artillery exchange in Uri sector for first time in 15 years, Lt Gen Bhat said, “Some heavy calibre weapons were used in the sector. Which weapon will be used depends on the local situation. It is not the fact that we have decided to use heavy weapons. We will retaliate with the same weapons with which enemy targets us”.

“We will continue to retaliate to any aggression by the neighbour,” he said.

On killing of three civilians by army men in Ganowpora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district last month, GoC said, “The matter is subjudice and I won’t go into details”.

He, however, said the army men fired on civilians after extreme provocations”.

Three youth were killed after army men fired on protestors pelting stones on them at Ganowpora village in Shopian on January 27. Police had registered an FIR against the army unit and named the army officer in the incident. However, the Supreme Court has stayed the FIR.

“Our men don't fire till there is extreme provocation. If our men had fired it was due to the situation. There was threat of a lynching and loss of life and property,” GoC said.

He said army does not fire on people and won't do it in future also.

On killing of two policemen in Srinagar yesterday, Lt Gen Bhat said, “The militants pick easy targets. These small posts and security posts are guarded by lesser security men. We will take all measures to ensure that they are appropriately taken care of,” he added.

The GoC appealed Kashmiri youth not to tread the path of violence and work for bringing peace in the Valley.

He warned that those who take up arms are enemies of the nation and would be dealt with accordingly.