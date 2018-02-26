NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry said today it was unaware of complaints of sexual exploitation against the governor of a south Indian state.

"We are not aware of any such developments," a home ministry spokesperson said, when asked to comment on a media report about alleged complaints.

According to reports, some women staffers of Raj Bhavan have accused the governor of demanding sexual favours, and that security agencies were looking into the complaints.

Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan had resigned last year over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Nearly 100 Raj Bhavan staff had petitioned former President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking their intervention to remove the governor for seriously compromising the dignity of his office.

They had accused the governor of having turned the Raj Bhavan into "young ladies club".

It has become a place where young ladies come and go at will on direct orders of the governor.

Many of them have direct access to his bedroom, the complainants had claimed.