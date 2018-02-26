Home Nation

Re-polling in six Tripura booths begins

The Election Commision (EC) had ordered the fresh voting in Dhanpur, Sonamura, Teliamura, Kadamtala-Kurti, Ampinagar and Sabroom Assembly constituencies.

Published: 26th February 2018 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2018 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Visuals from a polling booth in Tripura's Teliamura. | ANI Twitter Photo

By ANI

AGARTALA: Re-polling has begun in six booths of Tripura Assembly constituencies on Monday.

The Election Commision (EC) had ordered the fresh voting in Dhanpur, Sonamura, Teliamura, Kadamtala-Kurti, Ampinagar and Sabroom Assembly constituencies due to criticism from the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), which accused the Tripura election department of failing to carry out a proper election.

Declaring elections held in these polling stations as ‘void’, the poll panel said, it noticed that the number of electorates didn’t tally with the number of votes polled in four polling stations.

Out of 60 constituencies, 59 went for polls on February 18. Elections in Charilam constituency were rescheduled for March 12, after the demise of one candidate.

Meghalaya and Mizoram undergo polling on February 27, and results for the three northeastern states will be declared on March 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New Delhi A woman takes photo as she participates in 'Dignity March' comprising rape and sexual violence survivors who are raising awareness about sexual violence reaches Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi Friday Feb 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Thousands of sexual violence survivors march for 'dignity' in Delhi
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Gallery
The Vietnamese capital once trembled as waves of American bombers unleashed their payloads, but when Kim Jong Un arrives here for his summit with President Donald Trump he won't find rancor toward a former enemy. Instead the North Korean leader will get a glimpse at the potential rewards of reconciliation. IN PIC: In this April 1965 picture, Vietnamese civilians duck for safety as US Marines storm the village of My Son, near Da Nang in Vietnam searching for Viet Cong insurgents. (Photo | AP)
Trump-Kim summit: Why should North Korea learn from Vietnam about US relations? 
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp