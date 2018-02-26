LUCKNOW: A 60-year-old man died and his wife was critically injured when a swarm of honey bees attacked them in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.



The deceased, Satnam Munjwani, was standing outside his house along with his wife when bees attacked them in Ratanlal Nagar area.



Their relative Prakash was also injured.



By the time the neighbours rushed to help, Munjwani had collapsed. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.



His wife, Gauri, has been admitted to a hospital in Saket Nagar where her condition is critical.