LUCKNOW: Taking note of the complaints of alleged corruption against bureaucrats in UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his consternation in no uncertain terms by sending across the message of ‘zero tolerance to graft’ down the line to those posted even at district level here on Monday.

“Jo adhikari bhrishtachar mein lipt paye jayenge, unhe hum naukri karna sikha denge (Those found indulging in corruption, would be taught how to do the government service),” he cautioned while interacting with the officers posted in the state capital and district level through video conferencing.

CM Yogi was referring to specific complaints against the officers regarding alleged extortion in the name of granting permission to install loudspeakers on religious buildings in compliance with court order to minimise the noise pollution.

Talking tough on corruption, the CM warned the police officers against minting money over loudspeaker issue. “From Station Officers to SPs should be aware of the fact that if the complaints of corruption would be found true against anyone, strictest action would be initiated without delay,” he told the officers.

The CM also cautioned the officers at the district level.over law and order during Holi celebrations as the festival was falling on Friday when five-time namaz was offered across the mosques in state.

“The officers have to ensure that no dispute crops up anywhere,” he maintained and asked them to keep a vigilant eye on rumour mongers and frivolous elements who could attempt to disturb the communal harmony during the festival of colours.

Over the Holi processions, the CM noted that in case of any dispute over the path or route, land revenue officers and those posted on local police station should find a solution to it before the festival.

He also issued directives for sprucing up cleanliness and power supply. The chief minister exhorted to fine tune law and order in the districts and the fear of cops should prevail among criminals.

Seemingly peeved over the recurrent incidents of loot and robbery, the CM asked the officers to stop such incidents at any cost and inculcate a sense of confidence in the residents.