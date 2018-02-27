KOLKATA: A ceasework by lawyers demanding appointment of judges to fill up huge vacancies at the Calcutta High Court entered its seventh day today.

Justice delivery system at the high court has remained crippled since February 20, when the ceasework commenced to press for the demand for the appointment of judges.

The number of judges at the high court presently stands at 30 out of a sanctioned strength of 72.

Two of the judges are assigned to the Andaman and Nicobar Circuit bench on rotation permanently.

"We were forced to extend the ceasework till March five, which was initially called for five days, owing to the indifference of the Union Law ministry in responding to our demand for immediate appointment of judges," Calcutta High Court Bar Association president Uttam Majumdar said.

He said that though the Supreme Court collegium has cleared five names for appointment as judges at the high court, the ministry is yet to make a move to take the process forward.

"All the three lawyers' associations of the high court, including Bar Library Club and Incorporated Law Society wrote to the Union Law Minister for a meeting to discuss the issue, but we are yet to receive any communication from his office," Majumdar said.

Judges were present in their courtrooms in the morning as usual, but after no lawyer appeared to argue any case which were called for hearing, they retired to their chambers.