CHHATTISGARH: In a recent development, a Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head was arrested by security forces, in Kondagaon's Mardapal area.

Acting on a tip-off, the Naxal was arrested in a joint operation between Bastar IG Vivekanand Sinha, DIG Ratanla Singh along with other security forces near Tumdiwal Kotameta forest area in Chhattisgarh.

The suspect has been identified as Sukul Mandavi (28) alias Ramdhar belonging to Mardapal village in Kondagaon district.

As per reports, almost 16 cases have been registered under various sections against Sukul Mandavi which includes two warrants, in the Mardapal police station.