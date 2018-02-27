BENGALURU: Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility to speak on corruption, Congress has demanded the PM to answer on the loot of public money worth Rs 31,691 crore that has allegedly been exposed in the last 10 days. This includes cases involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi duping 30 banks of Rs 22,606 crore and common people of about Rs 5000 crore through ponzi money-for-gold schemes.

The story of "Loot and Escape," said Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC In-charge of Communications.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Surjewala alleged that under the Modi government the entire banking sector's risk management system, fraud detection system and regulatory mechanism have been compromised.

"Flout, Fleece and Fly" are the working words under Modi government. A culture of colossal corruption and cronyism flourish under BJP's watch, he said.

Surjewala also said that prior knowledge of Prime Minister's Office(PMO), Enforcement Directorate, Ministry of Corporate Affairs as also BJP governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat of the ongoing scam by Modi and Choksi had been established.

"Detailed complaints were filed with the above authorities, but so far they have been met with complete inaction bordering upon complicity," Surjewala said.

Questions "Moun Modi" should answer

Surjewala posed seven questions to "Mouni Modi" to answer before seeking the votes of Kannadigas in the state. They are:

1) How did Nirav Modi/Mehul Chokski dupe the entire banking system under the nose of Modi Government?

2) How was the entire system bypassed? How did the entire fraud escape the four-stage audit system of banks?

3) Why did PMO/ED/ Governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra not take any action despite written complaints with full disclosure?

4) Who is protecting Nirav Modi/Mehul Choksi?

5) Does PM know accused Mehul-Choksi? If yes, why is the Modi government denying it?

6) Despite pendency of a huge number of complaints of fraud and cheating of common people, why did the BJP govt include Gitanjali Group as the only private collaborator for the 'Jewellery and Gems' sector in "Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017."?

7) Why is BJP mum on the connections of Nirav Modi/Mehul Choksi to BJP leadership?