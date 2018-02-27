NEW DELHI: What are the influences of parties like the BJP or regional outfits on the fishermen community, the Congress will ask members of the newly-created All India Fishermen Congress over the next two days.Formed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently, the All India Fishermen Congress will have its first national executive meeting in Delhi on February 27-28.

Trying to understand the political influences on the community members spread across various states is among the topics lined up for the two-day meet. The event also includes knowing about organisations active among the community, how to bring fishermen closer to the party, and whether the Congress leadership gives due consideration to representatives of the community.

Office bearers will have to provide the estimated population of fishermen in their areas and mention whether the data is authentic.Sensing that the large fishermen community lacks a countrywide umbrella organisation, Rahul is keen to mobilise and give voice to them. Three-term Kerala MLA T N Prathapan was made chairman of the All India Fishermen Congress, the first-of-its-kind unit by a national party. “The next target is to form units in all districts across India by April 30,” said Prathapan.Party sources said fishermen live in abject poverty and are marginalised. “Instead of reaching out to voters on basis of caste, gender and communities, Rahulji wants to organise fishermen and raise their concerns,” said Prathapan.