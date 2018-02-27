PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, admitted to a hospital here following dehydration, is likely to be discharged tomorrow, his office said today.

Parrikar (62) was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday evening.

"He is likely to go home tomorrow," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement late evening.

The chief minister is recovering from mild dehydration and was kept under observation by doctors at the GMCH, said the statement.

Earlier in the day, Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant said Parrikar will be discharged from the hospital soon and will work from home till he recovers fully.

Sawant, who visited Parrikar at the hospital, told reporters, "The chief minister is recovering at a fast pace. He was admitted in the GMCH due to slight dehydration but he has overcome it now. He is fine. Once he is discharged, he will be working from home till he recovers fully," Sawant said.

Parrikar was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 22, a week after he was admitted there and treated for a pancreatic ailment.

The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, had presented the budget in the Goa Assembly on February 22 after returning from Mumbai.