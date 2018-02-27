KOLKATA: Amid reports that the Centre is planning to shift the headquarters of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) out of the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying that it was plotting a ''conspiracy''.

The state, Banerjee said, will write a strong letter to the Centre protesting its reported move.

''Though the DVC has not written to us, we have got hold of one resolution stating about the plan to shift the headquarter out of West Bengal. We strongly protest against this move,'' Banerjee today told reporters.

''I have asked the chief secretary to write a strong letter to the Centre," she said.

The chief minister also criticised the central government's reported plans to close down Burn Standard, a PSU that manufactures railway wagons, and seeking global bids for the strategic divestment of the ailing Alloy Steels Plant in Durgapur.

She said the Centre was trying to ''deprive'' the state.

''This is a conspiracy of the Centre. They are actually trying to deprive West Bengal. We have not received any letter for the Alloy Steels Plant in Durgapur. I strongly protest against this."

The ministry of railways had recently recommended the closure of Burn Standard and created a corpus of Rs 417 crore so that the wagon maker can pay its dues.

Earlier this month, the Centre had sought global bids for strategic divestment of ailing Alloy Steels Plant.

The bids are scheduled to be submitted by April 11, 2018.