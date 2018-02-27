RAJOURI: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday morning resorted to an unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at Manjakote sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.



The Pakistan army used small arms, automatics weapons and mortars in along the Line of Control (LoC).



Indian army is retaliating effectively and strongly.



Further details are awaited.



On February 25, the Pakistan Army at around 4:40 p.m. resorted to an unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.



Unprovoked firing and shelling from Pakistani posts have become recurrent over the last few weeks.



The recent spate of ceasefire violation incidents has left four security personnel killed and dozens of civilians injured in Rajouri, Baramullah, Kathua, Kupwara and the Valley.