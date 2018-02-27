BETTIAH: A group of people today assaulted a pastor and those accompanying him in Bihar's West Champaran district after alleging that he was indulging in religious conversion, the police said.

The pastor and his companions had left for Bettiah from Bagaha in the district in a bus to participate in a special prayer meeting at the Protestant church James Saint Paul's here, Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said.

After it reached the bus stand here, a person in the vehicle attacked the pastor claiming he converts people.

The accused also rang up others asking them to reach the bus stand, the police said.

These people too assaulted the pastor and his men, Kant said adding the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

However, the attackers managed to flee.

An FIR has been registered and further action would be initiated if the pastor or anyone of his group registers a complaint, the police officer said, adding those involved in the attack would not be spared.