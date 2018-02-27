MYSURU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will release the party's manifesto for the forthcoming state assembly elections between March 10 and 15. This is the first time the manifesto has been divided into three parts – district-wise, specific area-wise and state level, said M Veerappa Moily, former chief minister here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Moily, who is also the chairman of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) manifesto committee, said after releasing the manifesto, Rahul will interact with media persons and public. Highlighting about the important projects in the manifesto for the Mysuru region, he said “When I was the chief minister I passed an Act to establish Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Mysuru, unfortunately, it was established in Bengaluru. But in our manifesto, we have planned for making Mysuru as the hub for medical tourism and we can also establish another health university in Mysuru.”

The project of purifying the Cauvery River and conservation of Western Ghats are in the manifesto, he said. “We don't want Kodagu to become an urban area like Ooty with too many resorts, protecting Kodagu is also in our manifesto.”

The preparation of manifesto is in the final stage, discussion with experts attached to urban floods, irrigation, food security, IT and BT, industries is going on, he said, adding that “Congress has implemented all the assurances which were mentioned in its 2013's manifesto.”

On Karnataka State Open University's (KSOU) issue, he said, “During my period (CM tenure) KSOU was established, one VC misused it and looted this university and spoiled lives of lakhs of students. After the assembly elections, I will fight in the parliament to get University Grants Commission's recognition for KSOU. An inquiry will be conducted against those who looted this university.”

