KOLKATA: Even before embers of the brutal gangrape of a mentally-challenged tribal woman in Kushmandi in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal died down, a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her grandfather’s brother in the same district.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s parents at Balurghat women police station on Monday, accused Gour Mallick (45) sexually assaulted the five-year-old girl in front of her 10-year-old sister when the two were left alone by their parents at their residence in Bhatpara village near Dakshin Dinajpur district headquarters Balurghat on Saturday evening.

The elder sister narrated the incident to the parents upon their return the same day. The parents, however, at first ignored her but when the victim complained of pain on Sunday, they took her to Balurghat super-specialty hospital. Doctors there found assault signs on private parts of the girl and confirmed sexual assault.

The accused was arrested on Monday evening after the parents lodged a complaint. He was sent to police custody after being produced in the court on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Kushmandi gangrape victim, whom chief minister Mamata Banerjee personally met and handed over monetary compensation, is recovering in Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Army jawan molests woman on train

In another incident, an Army jawan was arrested in Malda on Monday evening after allegedly molesting a woman in an air-conditioned coach of New Jalpaiguri-bound Kanchanjunga Express.

The victim, who hails from Siliguri’s Bhaktinagar, stated in the written complaint to Malda Government Railway Police (GRP) that accused jawan, Prabhat Singh, was harassing her ever since he boarded the train at Burdwan station and molested her when she dozed off near Rampurhat station.

After being allegedly molested, the victim raised an alarm and other passengers summoned the GRP. Malda GRP officer Swadeb Chhetri said that the accused jawan has been arrested and sent to the custody of Howrah GRP.