LUCKNOW: Creating a flutter yet again, UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairperson Waseem Rizwi on Wednesday sought the Muslim community to hand over nine mosques across states including UP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, to Hindus as they were built by the erstwhile Muslim rulers by razing the temples.

Writing a letter to All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Rizvi produced a list which included disputed Babri Masjid of Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwaanth Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi along with Quvtal Mosque in Qutub Minar Delhi apart from mosques in other states as well. The Shia Waqf Board chief released the letter and the list of the disputed sites to media.

In a press statement Rizwi said: "Namaz offered at an encroached premises was unacceptable (haram) to Allah. So the mosques should be handed over to the Hindu community." He claimed that he had submitted the proposal to the All India Muslims Personal Law Board urging it to hand over all the sites to Hindus.

The Shia central waqf board chairperson claimed that his representation about the temples and mosques was a fact mentioned in history books. Rizwi reminded the board of Islamic tenets claiming that prayers offered on a mosque built over a place of worship of some other faith was unacceptable. "Therefore, I urge the board to discuss the proposal in their general body meeting and take a suitable decision," he stated.

List of disputes sites mentioned in letter:

Uttar Pradesh

Ram Temple, Ayodhya

Keshav Dev Temple, Mathura

Atala Dev Temple, Jaunpur

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi

Other States