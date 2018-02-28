NEW DELHI: In a major relief to students of class 10 who will write their board exams next week, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has decided to grant a one-time relaxation in passing marks.

The board has decided to implement overall 33 per cent pass mark criteria for this batch of students only, they would not need to secure 33 per cent separately in board exams and internal assessments.

"The examination committee of the board in its meeting held on February 16 after considering the circumstances and the facts that the current batch of class X (2018) is coming from a different assessment background while they were in class IX (in 2017) resolved to approve the following for this batch as a one-time measure," an official notification said.

According to the new relaxation, in order to pass, a student has to secure a total of 33 per cent (internal assessment and theory marks combined).

Earlier, the board had put in place a mandatory clause of securing 33 per cent in the board exams and another 33 per cent in internal assessment.

The class 10 exams will be mandatory from this year after a gap of seven years.

The Human Resource Development Ministry had made the board examination for class 10 optional from 2010-11 batch.