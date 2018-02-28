NEW DELHI: Children with special needs appearing for class 10 and 12 board examination will be able to use computer or laptops to write their exam from this year, with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) approving the proposal, according to an official order.

However, the candidates will have to submit a certificate issued by a registered medical practitioner or qualified psychological consultant recommending the use of a computer facility while also citing the grounds for the recommendation.

The CBSE's Examination Committee in its recent meeting resolved to grant the additional concession for Candidates With Special Needs (CWSN) category from this year.

"The use of computer shall be limited to only for typing the answers, for viewing the questions in enlarged font size and for listening to the question items.

Concerned candidates shall bring his/ her own computer or laptop duly formatted and the Centre Superintendent (CS) shall allow the candidate only after inspection of the computer by a computer teacher," the order said.

"The computer/laptop should not have any internet connection in order to maintain the sanctity of the examination.

The request for such an arrangement will have to be made in advance by the candidate by sending a communication with required documents to the CS through school," it added.

The invigilator will sign the printouts of the answers typed by the candidate which will be facilitated by the CS.

The board also approved the provision for a reader in case the student with disability does not want scribe facility and needs a person to read the question paper.

"Relaxation in attendance up to 50 per cent may also be considered to candidates with disability who could not attend school for prescribed days," the order said.