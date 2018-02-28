NEW DELHI: Three-time chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, who has recently elected unopposed in Nagaland Assembly elections, has resigned from his Lok Sabha seat.

The resignation of 67-year-old Rio has been accepted by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

"Neiphiu Rio, an elected member of Lok Sabha from Nagaland parliamentary constituency of Nagaland, has resigned his seat in Lok Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Speaker with effect from February 22, 2018," an official notification said.

He was declared winner from the Northern Angami-II assembly seat in Kohima district earlier this month after his rival withdrew his nomination.

Rio has quit the Naga People's Front, the party he had formed after leaving the Congress in 2002, and joined a new party-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) to contest the assembly polls held yesterday, The NDPP has tied up with the BJP and is contesting in 40 seats in the 60-member assembly, while the BJP is fighting in the remaining 20 seats.

Results of the polls will be declared on March 3.

Rio was the chief minister of Nagaland for three terms - 2003-08, 2008-13 and 2013-14.

He was elected from the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland in 2014.