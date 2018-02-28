MUMBAI: As the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of Bollywood icon Sridevi entered her residence in suburban Andheri, a large number of fans jostled to get a glimpse of their favourite actor. Both sides of the road leading to Sridevi’s ‘Green Acres’ residence in Lokhandwala were crowded with her fans, with some even climbing the trees to get a view.

The ambulance, escorted by three police vehicles, brought the body home from the airport at around 10:30 PM soon after it arrived from Dubai where she died three days ago.

Speaking out for the first time since Sridevi’s untimely death in Dubai, the family on Tuesday night thanked the film fraternity, millions of fans of India’s first female superstar and media. In a statement released here in the evening, the family also made it clear that the funeral would take place on Wednesday.

Sridevi

“Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor,” the family said in a statement released through Yash Raj Films.

“We thank the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief. We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother,” the statement added.

The last journey will commence towards Pawan Hans helibase at Vile Parle at around 2 pm and cremation ceremony will be held at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery near Pawan Hans helibase 3.30 pm onwards, the statement said.

Sridevi, aged 54, passed away in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, last Saturday. According to death certificate the death was due to “accidental drowning” and there were “traces of alcohol” in her blood.

From 9.30am to 12.30pm on Wednesday the body will be kept at the Celebration Sports Club Garden, Lokhandwala Complex for people to pay their last respects.

Earlier in the day, Sridevi’s stepson Arjun Kapoor reached Dubai this morning to be with his father Boney Kapoor. Family members, including Boney and Arjun, took the body from the morgue to get it embalmed before heading to Dubai airport for her final journey home.