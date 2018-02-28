NEW DELHI: King Abdullah II of Jordan, who is on a three-day visit to India, will meet Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday.

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), King Abdullah will then visit IIT Delhi today to explore collaboration with Jordan technical institutes.

"During the day, the King will also participate in a CEO Round-table followed by India-Jordan Business Forum jointly organized by FICCI, CII and ASSOCHAM."

King Abdullah II of Jordan, who arrived here on Tuesday along with a business delegation, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During this visit, "the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest”, said MEA.

Apart from official talks by Prime Minister Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in the King's honour on March 1.

King Abdullah is also scheduled to deliver a special address on the same day, on 'Promoting Understanding and Moderation', organised by India Islamic Center.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation.