Karti Chidambaram being produced at Patiala house court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Parveen Negi)

NEW DELHI: Karti Chidambaram, arrested by the CBI in connection with the probe into the INX Media case, was today produced before a Delhi court.

46-year-old Karti, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Sumeet Anand who allowed the request of his lawyers to have an interaction with the accused inside the courtroom.

The court allowed Karti and his lawyers to interact for 10 minutes, after which the proceedings resumed.

Earlier in the day, Karti was taken into custody by a team of CBI officials at the Chennai airport on his return from the United Kingdom.

The CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15 last year alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

The agency has alleged that Karti had received funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case in the INX Media case.