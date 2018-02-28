NEW DELHI: Hours after former Union finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a money laundering case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that no one was above the law.

“I believe no one should consider oneself above the law of the country. The corrupt are being sent to jail under the law which is taking its own course in the matter” BJP leader Sambit Patra told ANI.

Snubbing the Congress party for calling Karti’s arrest a case of ‘vindictive politics’ Patra said, “I see no reason why any political party should cry vendetta. This is law, not vendetta”.

Karti was arrested by the CBI at Chennai airport earlier today when he returned from London. He was taken to an undisclosed location and will be later brought to Delhi.

He is accused of taking kickbacks worth Rs. 10-lakh to get clearance for INX Media for receiving foreign investments of over Rs. 300 crores in 2007, using the influence of his father P Chidambaram who was the then Union Finance Minister in the UPA II government.