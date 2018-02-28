LPG cylinder explodes in Jammu and Kashmir, four injured
By PTI | Published: 28th February 2018 02:15 PM |
Last Updated: 28th February 2018 02:15 PM
JAMMU: Four people were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district today, the police said.
The explosion occurred around 9.10am at the house of Rakesh Thapa in Reasi town.
The injured -- Ramesh Kumar (36), Vikrant Mengi (43), Rakesh Singh (33) and Rashpal Singh (45) -- have been hospitalised, an officer said.
Fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the fire in the house, he added.