JAMMU: Four people were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district today, the police said.

The explosion occurred around 9.10am at the house of Rakesh Thapa in Reasi town.

The injured -- Ramesh Kumar (36), Vikrant Mengi (43), Rakesh Singh (33) and Rashpal Singh (45) -- have been hospitalised, an officer said.

Fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the fire in the house, he added.