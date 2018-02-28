MUMBAI: The city civic body has appealed to people not to cut trees during the upcoming Holi festival.

The cutting of trees is illegal and can attract a penalty, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned in a release issued yesterday.

Traditionally, during the 'Holika Dahan' on the festival, wood is burnt in a symbolic pyre to signify good defeating evil.

The BMC said it has noticed that trees and its branches are cut by revellers for the purpose.

The BMC has asked its tree authority to keep a strict watch on those cutting trees in the metropolis during the festival of colours.

As per provisions of the Maharashtra Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, those found guilty of cutting trees and branches without an authorised permission from the tree authority, can be sentenced to imprisonment for a week to one year, the BMC said.

A fine of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 can also be imposed on those them, it added.