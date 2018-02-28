NEW DELHI: The government today rejected the Congress allegation that the arrest of Karti Chidambaram was "vendetta" and said the nature of the evidence available must speak for itself.

"I will only make one observation. When such issues are raised, what is important is that the nature of evidence available against the offender must speak for itself and not the alibi of vendetta," Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters here.

Karti, 46, the son of former minister P Chidambaram, was placed under arrest by a CBI team today on his return from London in connection with its probe into the INX media case.

Prasad said there was no interference from the government and the law would take its course.

"The law is taking its course. The law must take its course. The CBI will explain all the details. We do not wish to interfere. There is no interference of the government," he said.

While the CBI had sought a 15-day remand of Karti Chidambaram for custodial interrogation, it was given one day's custody.

The Congress has dubbed the arrest a vendetta and a "diversionary tactic" by the government to hide its scams.