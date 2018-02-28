JAIPUR: Rajasthan government today said that missing or abduction cases of around 8,000 children and over 24,700 women were solved in the state in last three years.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said in a written reply in the assembly that 7,995 children and 24,777 abducted or missing women were recovered due to the efforts of his department during the said period.

However, 21,869 abduction cases of women and 8,056 cases of children were registered during the last three years, he said, adding 476 children were also reported missing

Kataria said that campaigns such as 'Muskan', 'Smile' and 'Milap' were successful in finding the missing children.

Anti-human trafficking units were also constituted in all the districts to find the missing children.

While Kataria was replying to a query during Question Hour, Sona Devi, Zamidara Party legislator from Raisingh Nagar constituency, intervened to request the home minister to find his five-year-old brother who was missing since 2000.

With teary eyes and heavy heart, the legislator pleaded the minister to look into the matter.

Kataria assured him that though the matter was old and not in his knowledge but he will definitely make efforts.