JAIPUR: The BJP's Rajasthan unit will extend invitations to people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's March 8 rally in Jhunjhunu by offering them yellow rice, considered auspicious, an official said here on Wednesday.

In a meeting here, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao cell President Meena Asopa urged all members to attend the Prime Minister's rally.

Cell's co-chief Ashish Gupta said a state-level meeting will be organised in Sikar and Jhunjhunu on March 4.

Besides, a vehicle rally will be taken out on March 7 in Jhunjhunu where people will be invited for Modi's rally by giving them "peele chaval" (yellow coloured rice).

Asopa directed the members concerned to organise programmes such as painting, vehicle rally, cooking and debates that portray the message of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.