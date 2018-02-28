NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday called on visiting King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and discussed strengthening of bilateral ties across all sectors.

"Historical links getting stronger!" External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted while saying that Sushma Swaraj called on the visiting dignitary.

"Good conversation on strengthening ties across all sectors, specially in trade and investment, defence and security, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," Kumar said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke protocol and received King Abdullah -- who arrived here on a three-day state visit to India -- at the airport.

Modi welcomed King Abdullah with a warm hug as he alighted from the aircraft

This is King Abdullah's second visit to India after his visit along with Queen Rania in 2006.

Later on Wednesday, the King will visit IIT Delhi to explore collaboration with Jordan's technical institutes.

He will also participate in a CEO Round-table followed by India-Jordan Business Forum jointly organised by Industry bodies Ficci, CII and Assocham.

King Abdullah will hold talks with Modi on Thursday during the course of which the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honour of the King on Thursday while Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will also call on the visiting dignitary.

The King will also deliver a special address on "Promoting Understanding and Moderation", organised by the India Islamic Centre at Vigyan Bhawan.

India-Jordan trade stood at $1.35 billion in 2016-17, according to figures provided by the External Affairs Ministry.

Earlier this month, King Abdullah hosted Modi at his residence in Amman. Jordan had facilitated Modi's transit to Palestine in what was the first ever prime ministerial visit from India to that West Asian nation.