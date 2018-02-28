LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered a probe by the Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police into alleged irregularities in the online examination held on February 11 for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) Trainee.

Pointing out that his government had zero tolerance towards graft, the Chief Minister said that it is necessary for the truth behind any charge to come out for a clean image of the government.

He also directed the officials to ensure that the probe is completed in a time-bound manner.

Giving this information, a state government spokesman said that Power Minister Shrikant Sharma, in a letter, had requested the Chief Minister to get a probe done by a state agency into the alleged charges.

The Minister had also written in the letter to the Chief Minister that the answer key to this examination was provided by the state Power Corporation to the examinees on February 18.

However, many examinees alleged large-scale irregularities and favouritism at many centres during the examination.

Since the test was marred by allegations, the state government decided to get a free and fair probe conducted, the spokesman added.