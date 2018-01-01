VARANASI: The Dalai Lama has rued that India was 'neglecting' the ancient knowledge and heading towards the western culture, while also stressing on the importance of ancient knowledge and science of the country.

Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, the Buddhist spiritual leader said, “Modern Indian is neglecting ancient thoughts. Modern Indian is too much westernised. You should pay more attention to ancient India knowledge. Modern Indian should not forget their knowledge.”

He further said that India is the only country on this planet which can combine modern facility, education, science and technology.

“In ancient times, Indians were our gurus. Now they have become 'chelas' [disciples], and others [the western world] seem to have become their guru. There is need of revival of ancient Indian knowledge. India can make a significant difference to the rest of the world,” he added.

He said that Indian knowledge and traditions can control inner peace of a human being.

“Today, we have many problems which can be resolved with the help of ancient knowledge and science of India,” he added