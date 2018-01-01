GURUGRAM: The Haryana Police thrashed and baton-charged few youth outside the Sahara Mall on Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on the New Year's Eve for indulging in hooliganism.

The youth wanted to enter the mall to celebrate the arrival of New Year in a pub inside it. Since the mall was overcrowded, they were not allowed inside which led to the entire fiasco.

In order to ensure safety and security in Gurugram, at least 250 cops were deployed at the Cyber City. Furthermore, MG Road was made a no-entry zone for cars.

Although there are reports of drunken men misbehaving with girls, police officials claimed no such incidents took place on the New Year's night.