CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old deaf-mute Pakistani boy, who had strayed into the Indian territory about seven months ago, was repatriated today, according to the Pakistani embassy in New Delhi and a senior Indian official.

Hasnain was kept in an observation home in Punjab's Faridkot district after he had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side of the border in May 2017.

A Rs 20 Pakistani currency note was recovered from him.

He was repatriated through the Attari-Wagah Border.

The Pakistan High Commission said in a statement that the boy was handed over in presence of its officials.

Faridkot's Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Prashar told PTI over phone earlier in the day that the boy was handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Joint Check Post at the border.

"The boy was lodged in a juvenile-cum-observation home in Faridkot. We received a communication from the Ministry of External Affairs after which he was sent under a police escort from Faridkot to Attari," Prashar said.

The Pakistan High Commission said it got consular access to Hasnain on November 21.

"During the consular access, the child communicated in sign language that he is from Pakistan. He recognised Pakistani currency and picture of Quiad-e-Azam immediately. He drew the Pakistani flag on his house. He was able to write a few words in Urdu," the statement said.

Recently, a competent court had ordered his release, Deputy Commissioner Prashar said, adding his repatriation process was speeded up after he was identified recently.

The high commission statement said it remained in "constant contact with the relevant Indian and Pakistani authorities for the completion of all procedural and logistical requirements for the earliest repatriation of Hasnain and his reunion with the family."