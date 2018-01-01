BMC bulldozer takes down illegally constructed eateries in the Kamala Mills compound following the fire incident in Mumbai on Saturday. | PTI

MUMBAI: The city civic body continued its crackdown on illegal constructions at hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments for the fourth day today, after a fire in an upscale pub here claimed 14 lives on December 29.

On the directions of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, illegal alterations and constructions were being razed in the Todi Mill and Raghuvanshi Mills areas since this morning, a senior civic official said.

In the last three days, several structures were razed in the Kamala Mills compound area, where the fire incident occurred last week, he said, adding demolition drives would be conducted regularly to keep a check on unauthorized constructions.

The BMC demolished illegal constructions and alterations at over 355 establishments in the city till yesterday.

Civic officials inspected 615 establishments and initiated action against 355 hotels, restaurants and pubs for the illegalities till yesterday, the BMC said.

Besides, 426 LPG cylinders were seized from various eateries for violation of norms related to their use and storage or construction of kitchens among other reasons, a release from the BMC yesterday said.