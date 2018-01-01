PATNA: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Monday presented with apples, pomegranates and dry fruits by hundreds of party workers from Bihar and Jharkhand who gathered outside Birsa Munda Central Jail near Ranchi to wish their idol a happy New Year.

While scores of RJD leaders and workers sought to meet Yadav, who has been lodged in the jail since his conviction in a fodder scam case on December 23, the prison authorities allowed only four leaders to meet him. A special counter was opened outside the jail to receive the fruits and green vegetables brought by the supporters of the 69-year-old former Bihar chief minister for two terms and former railway minister.

“Ordinary people who are Lalujee’s admirers came from different places with fruits and vegetables for him as they want him to stay healthy and come out of jail stronger,” said Girinath Singh, a senior RJD leader in Jharkhand who met Yadav.

RJD legislator Ezya Yadav, who also met the party chief, said he was “in high spirits” even though he did not celebrate New Year’s Day. “Lalujee appealed to the poor, backward and dalit people to intensify their agitations on the issues of rising poverty, unemployment and communalism,” she added.

The special CBI court in Ranchi that convicted Lalu Yadav and 15 others in a case of the Rs 1,000-crore fodder scam is set to pronounce the quantum of punishment on January 3. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to five years in jail in September 2013 in another case of the same scam, for which he spent 87 days in jail before being released on bail.

This New Year’s Day remained a low-key affair at Lalu Yadav’s residence in Patna unlike previous occasions, when thousands of RJD workers would come to meet him. For many, the scene of Yadav offering a red rose to his wife and former CM Rabri Devi used to be the highlight of the New Year’s Day celebrations at his residence.

Lalu’s two sons – Leader of Opposition Tejaswi Yadav and former health minister Tej Patap Yadav – visited temples in Patna to pray for his early release from jail. Rabri Devi said she has full faith in the judiciary and that her husband had “no links with the fodder scam” that was unearthed when he was CM.

“Lalujee is always present in the hearts of his supporters. He will be out of jail soon. We will celebrate New Year’s Day the day he is released,” said Tej Pratap, his elder son.

Tejaswi Yadav, 29, who was Bihar’s deputy chief minister for 20 months till the grand alliance government collapsed in July 2017, said: “We learnt many lessons last year. This year we will strive to forge greater unity among like-minded parties in order to bring socio-political and economic justice to the masses”.

In Munger, hundreds of RJD workers organised a havan with prayers that the party chief gets the minimum sentence and is released from jail soon.