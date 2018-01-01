LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit has directed all former legislators not to use the official emblem of the UP government on their letter heads.

"No former MLA or MLC should use the official emblem once he or she loses membership of either House of the state legislature. Only sitting MLAs or MLCs can use it," Dixit told reporters here today.

"Just as a person cannot use the logo of a particular organisation once he or she leaves it, the same rule is applicable here," he said.

The UP Assembly principal secretary has informed former MLAs not to use the logo on their stationery materials.

There are around 2,000 former MLAs and MLCs in the state.

This is for the first time that such an order has been passed by the speaker to check largescale usage of the government emblem by former legislators.