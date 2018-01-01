MUMBAI: Suresh Sakhare has replaced Vilas Garud as the Maharashtra unit chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Garud held the position since the past 15 years.

An announcement to appoint Sakhare was yesterday made by senior BSP leader Veer Singh, who is party's in-charge for Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"Yes, Garud has resigned from the post and Sakhare has been appointed in his place," Veer Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP told PTI.

"There is no factionalism in the party. BSP is set to contest on all the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and we are confident of a good show," added Singh.

Sakhare, who hails from Nagpur, has served as Vice-President of the Maharashtra unit of BSP.