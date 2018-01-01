MATHURA: Three undertrials escaped from the Mathura district jail on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an official said today.

SSP Swapnil Mamgai identified the three as Rahul of Jalesar town in Etah district, Sanjay of Agra and Kallu of Vrinadavan town in Mathura.

While Rahul and Sanjay were arrested under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the IPC, Kallu was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The three inmates escaped from the jail around 2 am, prompting the authorities to sound an alert in the area and launch a combing operation to trace them.

The fourth prisoner was caught while trying to escape the district jail, Mamgai said.

District Jail Superintendent Shailendra Maitrey said that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence.