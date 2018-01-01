SRINAGAR: A video of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant Fardeen Ahmad Khanday, killed in yesterday's terror attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama, has surfaced in which he has claimed the outfit will carry out more such attacks.

Sitting amidst weapons and explosives, Khanday is seen making the threat.

Khanday is believed to have joined militant ranks few months ago and it came to light when his family lodged a missing report with local police in September 2017.