NOIDA: A woman who was partying at sector 26 restaurant last night on new year's eve has alleged misbehaviour by a policeman, officials said.

Following the allegation, officials said the matter would be looked into and appropriate action will be taken if the claim is proven to be true.

According to a police official, a team had gone to stop the function where the woman was present as it had exceeded the permissible time limit.

According to the woman's complaint at sector 20 police station, around 11.30 pm a police official came to the hotel without female police personnel and misbehaved with women who were dancing there.

An official said the hotel had no permission to operate after 11 pm.

"However the matter was being inspected by senior officers. If found guilty, action will taken," an official said.