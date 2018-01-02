NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday issued a three-line whip for all its Lok Sabha (LS) and Rajya Sabha (RS) MPs.

The party wants all its MPs' presence in the Parliament on January 2nd and 3rd for the passage of several crucial bills during the period.

A three-line whip is a written notice, underlined three times to denote urgency, to members of a political party to attend a parliamentary vote.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, seeking to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq, which was passed in the Lok Sabha last week, is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today.

Lok Sabha is also expected to pass the National Medical Commission Bill 2017 today.

A BJP parliamentary party meeting is also scheduled to take place at 9.30 a.m on January 3.

On a related note, the winter session of Parliament ends on January 5.