NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nepal Singh today triggered a row with his comments that Army personnel die daily and that there is no country where it does not happen.

The remarks of Singh, who represents Rampur in the Lok Sabha, gave the Opposition a handle to attack the Modi government in Parliament with the Congress demanding an apology.

To a question about the deaths of Army personnel in terror attacks, Singh said, "They die daily in the Army. Is there a country where army men do not die in fights? Somebody will receive injuries even in a fight in a village." His comments have embarrassed the BJP for which nationalism is a core plank.

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia raised the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha and attacked the government, saying Singh's comments showed that it was not serious about the lives of the armed forces personnel.