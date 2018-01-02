NEW DELHI: The CBI has taken over the probe into the alleged custodial death of two youths in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district over 14 years ago, officials said today.

Suresh Sonkusare and Ajay Mohite were taken into custody by local police in connection with an alleged dacoity at the residence of a local money lender in 2003.

According to police, they consumed poison during questioning and died instantly while in custody at the Crime Branch.

The case was closed by the police but a political leader, Shailesh Thakur, questioned the police version and filed a complaint before the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission.

The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, which handed over the probe to the CBI on October 26, 2017.

The CBI has registered two separate cases by re- registering the FIRs of the Crime Branch related to the death of the two accused.

According to the procedure in the cases referred to the CBI, the agency re-registers FIRs of the state police as a starting point but its final report may or may not be in agreement with the FIR.