NEW DELHI: A court hearing the multi-million dollar AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal case on Tuesday allowed accused advocate Gautam Khaitan to go abroad.



Khaitan's advocate P.K. Dubey has moved an application before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Arvind Kumar seeking permission for his client to go to Hongkong and the Philippines in January and the court allowed him to take the trip from January 12 to 19.



The CBI on September 1 last year filed chargesheet against former Indian Air Force chief S.P. Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev alias Julie, Khaitan and others in the case.



Tyagi, who was the Indian Air Force chief from 2004 to 2007, his brother Sanjeev and Khaitan were allegedly involved in irregularities in the procurement of 12 AW-101 VVIP helicopters from Britain-based AgustaWestland.



They were arrested in December last year by the agency in connection with the case. Currently, they are out on bail.

