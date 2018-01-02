NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday cleared two proposals to procure Barak Missiles from Israel and precision guided bombs for the Indian Air Force from Russia, together worth Rs 1,714 crore.

According to the Defence Ministry, 131 Barak Missiles and associated equipment, under option clause will be bought from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd, Israel, at a cost of Rs 460 crore.

These are surface-to-air missiles designed to be used as a ship-borne anti-missile defence system against anti-ship missiles.

The second proposal cleared is for procurement of 240 bombs, at a cost of Rs 1,254 crore from JSC Rosonboron Exports, Russia.

These bombs, which fall under the category of Precision Guided Munitions, are used by Indian Air Force (IAF).

"This procurement will address the deficiency of Precision Guided Munitions in the IAF arsenal, besides enhancing the offensive capabilities of the IAF," Defence ministry said in a statement.