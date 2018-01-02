NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday said it is in talks with the Congress for ensuring smooth passage of the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha, where it is expected to be taken up on Wednesday.

"We are in talks with the Congress party and others for the triple talaq Bill, and hope for a smooth passage in Rajya Sabha. It can be taken up today or tomorrow (Wednesday). Maybe tomorrow," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters outside Parliament.

He also said that the Congress did not press for amendment in the Lok Sabha. Similarly, they should ensure smooth passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha, he added.

Meanwhile, opposition parties including Congress met on Tuesday to discuss the strategy to be adopted on the Bill when it is taken up in the Upper House.

The opposition parties are said to be planning for either amendment against criminalising triple talaq or referring the Bill to a select committee for detailed consideration.