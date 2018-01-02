AHMEDABAD: Eight days after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani today assumed charge of his office at Gandhinagar.

Before assuming the office for the second consecutive term, Rupani visited Swaminarayan temple at Vadtal in Kheda district and took blessings from the head priest Rakeshprasadjee Maharaj and some other saints, an official release said.

Earlier on December 26, the newly-elected BJP government under Vijay Rupani was sworn-in at a grand ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Visitors thronged Rupani's office to greet him after he took charge this afternoon.

While BJP won 99 seats, the main opposition Congress bagged 77 seats in the recently held polls to the Gujarat Assembly.