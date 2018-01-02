Solar energy is becoming popular in several places in India. Representational image. (Photo | AP)

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Government has issued instructions concerning installation of Solar Photovoltaic Power plant for efficient use of electricity and its conservation in the state.

All new residential buildings on a plot size of 500 square yards would have to install Solar Photovoltaic Power plant either of minimum 1 kilo watt peak or 5 per cent of sanctioned load, whichever is higher.

The notification was issued by Haryana New and Renewable Energy Department.

It said all new private educational institutes, schools, colleges, hostels, technical or vocational educations institutes, universities having sanctioned load of 30 KW and above would have to install similar plant having capacity of minimum 5 kw peak or 5 per cent of sanctioned load, whichever is higher.

Similarly, it would be mandatory for all government buildings and offices, government colleges, Government Educational Institutes and Universities.

All new private hospitals and nursing homes, industrial and commercial establishments, malls, hotels, motels, banquet halls and tourism complexes, new housing complexes, too will have to follow the instructions in this regard.