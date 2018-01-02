The boy was arreted from Ferozepur by the BSF after he accidentally crossed over near the Hussaniwala border (File | AFP)

CHANDIGARH: A 12-year-old deaf and mute Pakistani boy was repatriated to his country on Monday eight months after he strayed into Indian territory. Sources said the boy, identified as Hasnain, was escorted to the Attari border from a juvenile home in Faridkot and handed over to Pakistani Rangers late in the evening. The Punjab government received repatriation orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday morning.

The boy was arrested from Ferozepur by the BSF on May 1, 2017, after he accidentally crossed over to the Indian side near the Hussaniwala border. A 20-rupee Pakistani currency note was found in his possession.

Sources said the boy could be identified only on December 20, when the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi confirmed that his father, Javed Iqbal, was a resident of Ring Road Lahore in Pakistan’s Punjab province. According to Iqbal, Hasnain had gone missing on April 30, 2017.

The Ferozepur Juvenile Justice Board ordered his release on December 22 after he was absolved of charges of entering Indian territory without proper documents, sources said. Since he cannot hear or speak, he cannot defend himself in court, hence he cannot be charged of any offence, the sources added.

When news of his being kept in a juvenile home in Faridkot reached the Pakistan High Commission, the matter was referred to the government back in Pakistan. The Children’s Welfare Bureau in Pakistan identified the boy after its officials met Hasnain’s father and confirmed his identity and other credentials.

The Deputy Commissioner of Faridkot, Rajiv Prashar, said, “We knew the child was from Pakistan after he was caught. But only a few days back did his identity and credentials become clear. Now, as per the union government’s order, we have released the boy from the juvenile home.”

3 Pakistani youths handed back in Dec

In a similar incident in December, three Pakistani youths had accidently crossed into Indian territory at the Saharan border outpost in Ajnala near Amritsar. When they were apprehended by the BSF, they told officials that they had simply come to see the International Border. A flag meeting was arranged and the youths handed over to Pakistani rangers.