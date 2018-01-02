NEW DELHI: The Minister of State (IC) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, .K. Singh, claimed that as per a recent study, there is an estimated potential of about 8,000 megawatts (MW) of tidal energy in India.

The same was revealed by the Minister, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, while citing the study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, in association with CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited) Risk and Infrastructure Solutions Limited.

Out of the 8,000 MW of tidal energy, 7,000 MW is present in the Gulf of Khambhat, 1,200 MW in the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat, and about 100 MW in the Gangetic delta in Sunderbans in West Bengal, the Minister noted.

Singh further informed that tidal energy cannot be presently harnessed on a commercial basis owing to high capital cost, ranging from Rs 30 crore to 60 crore per MW.